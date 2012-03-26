(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own)
By Mitch Lipka
NEW YORK, March 26 Over the past four
years, Chelsey Lutz, 25, a blogger in New York City, has lost
her iPhone seven times.
"I usually leave it in cabs," she says. Somehow, the phone
always finds its way back.
Lady Luck has been on Lutz's side.
For many others who are less fortunate, lost phones not only
mean a loss of money and banking or personal credential items,
which will need replacing, but a risk that private photos and
financial and banking details may be pried (or hacked) into.
And there are plenty of those falling into the less lucky
group.
Lookout Inc., which makes the Lookout mobile phone-recovery
application for Androids and iPhones, found that nine million of
its more than 15 million users lost their mobile phones in 2011.
These were lost most frequently between 9:00 pm and 2:00 am, in
coffee shops, bars, restaurants and offices, Lookout said.
Among just the company's app users, lost phones were valued
at an average of about $7 million a day. Lookout extrapolated
that figure to all U.S. mobile phone users for a potential
replacement cost of $30 billion a year if those phones weren't
recovered. Many of those phones, of course, do get returned or
turn up, said Lookout, which is studying recovery rates.
"If you're out and around, there's just a higher likelihood
of misplacing your phone," says Ayan Mandal, director of
products at Lookout, adding that the sheer volume of people
losing their phones was striking. Loss reports jump, for
example, following festivals, sporting events and other large
gatherings, Mandal says.
To glean some insight into the fate of lost phones, the data
security company Symantec Corp planted 50 "lost" phones, 10 each
in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco and
Ottawa, and learned that seven out of 10 people who found them
attempted to access stored photos, more than half tried to read
a spreadsheet call "HR Salaries," and 43 percent tried to use an
online banking app.
"Clearly that's not someone trying to find out who the owner
of the phone is," says John Engels, principal product manager
with Symantec's enterprise mobility group.
PREVENTIVE STEPS
The first precaution any smartphone user should take to
protect their information against phone theft or loss is to set
a password for the home screen, says Alicia diVittorio, consumer
safety advocate for Lookout.
Symantec's Engels and other phone safety experts agree that
taking that simple step will prevent someone from being able to
access everything stored on the phone.
"This (a smartphone) is closer to a computer than a
traditional phone," Engels says. "It has much more rich
information on it."
And to prevent phone loss in the first place, Lookout's
diVittorio suggests a quick check before leaving whatever venue
you may visit.
"If you're in a crowd, check your pocket a second or third
time," she says.
Owners can also increase the chances of getting their lost
phone back by putting a contact phone number or email address on
the background screen, or by affixing a business card to the
rear, Engels says.
Symantec's experiment found that about half the phones they
planted were returned, and contact information to return the
phones was easily found, Engels says.
While counting on the goodwill of strangers is risky, there
is no shortage of stories about random people helping reunite
owners and their missing phones.
Robin Canfield, 26, who works for Diamond Public Relations
in Miami, was on a plane back to Florida from Atlanta when she
realized her phone had been left in an airport bathroom.
"I raced to the front and the kind stewardess offered her
cellphone so I could call mine and see if anyone would pick up,"
Canfield says. A Delta Air Lines customer service agent answered
and arranged to have the phone sent overnight to her.
There are also apps - such as Find My iPhone - designed to
help users locate phones already lost, or to send alerts, many
of which have free versions.
Lookout, for instance, allows those who have lost Android or
iPhones, to use GPS features to track them. You can actually
watch the phone moving, if it's in a cab, for instance,
diVittorio says. A slightly more desperate measure, if chances
of an honest return seem slim, is to remotely erase the contents
of the phone.
Lutz, who writes the YourStyleSavior.com blog, has mostly
counted on the goodwill of strangers - like cab drivers, and
pizza parlor and store owners - to return her phone after
ringing the wayward device.
But realizing during the most recent disappearance that her
phone was set to "silent," she says she tried the "Find My
iPhone" app available through Apple Inc.'s iCloud. It sent a
signal to the phone and put up a contact phone number she typed
in. Soon after, she got a call from the person who had the
phone.
"I always manage to get it back," Lutz says, adding, "I fear
my luck is running out."
