WARSAW, April 23 Poland's troubled flag carrier
LOT expects to have its two grounded Boeing
Dreamliners returning to service by mid-June and to receive the
third Dreamliner around the same time, the airline said on
Tuesaday.
LOT, the first European airline to take delivery of Boeing's
trouble-plagued jets before they were grounded due to battery
issues, said it would seek damages from the U.S. manufacturer.
"We estimate directly losses at several dozen million
zlotys. There are also other more difficult ones to asses, such
as the damages to our brand," LOT spokesman Marek Klucinski
said.