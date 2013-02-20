WARSAW Feb 20 Polish flag carrier LOT has put on hold taking delivery of the three 787 Dreamliner jets it is slated to receive from Boeing, Polish Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

State-controlled LOT has taken delivery of two Dreamliners and was to receive three others by the end of next month. But last month the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded all 50 Boeing Dreamliners in commercial service after a series of battery-related incidents.

The Polish airline has so far lost 7.7 million zlotys ($2.5 million) in relation to the Dreamliner problems, Budzanowski said in a statement to parliament.