WARSAW Dec 20 The Polish Treasury said on
Tuesday it received no binding offers for its controlling stake
in the country's second-biggest refiner, Lotos, and
will now consider floating the stake on the Warsaw bourse.
Earlier on Tuesday sources told Reuters the troubled
privatisation, which already saw its deadline for filing binding
offers postponed, may come apart due to falling margins at Lotos
refiners, the company's indebtedness and adverse market
conditions.
"The circumstances that influenced postponement of the
deadline have not improved -- prolonged turbulence in the euro
zone makes finalising this type of transaction impossible," the
ministry said in a statement.
"In line with the policy of supporting Polish capital
markets and Warsaw as a regional financial hub, the Treasury
will consider the possibility of using the Warsaw Stock Exchange
for further privatisation of the company.".
Poland holds a 53 percent stake in Lotos. Analysts
speculated before the news that Warsaw could revive plans to tie
it up with Poland's largest refiner, the state-owned PKN Orlen
, should the latest drive to sell the Lotos stake go
nowhere.
Poland has secured nearly 13 billion zlotys ($3.83
billion)in privatisation revenue this year, versus a planned 15
billion and another 10 billion next year.
"Lotos is for sale anyway so it's reasonable of the Treasury
to seek other routes. Alternatively, it could merge two local
units or sell via the bourse," said Pawel Burzynski, analyst at
DM BZ WBK.
"The bourse information will be a surprise and Lotos shares
face losses during Wednesday."
Lotos shares are down some 36.5 percent on the year.
($1 = 3.3960 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by David Hulmes)