WARSAW Jan 11 Polish refiner Lotos expects to save 220 million zlotys ($63.0 million) this year from cost savings and a freeze on some investments due to difficult market conditions, the company said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company said in a statement it would limit new hires and various costs and seek to improve efficiency. ($1 = 3.4909 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)