WARSAW Oct 12 Polish refiner Lotos
may have to fend off its larger domestic rival PKN Orlen
to acquire Finnish Neste's 106 gas stations
in Poland, the two groups said.
"The sale process has launched. The subject is being
analysed by us," Lotos' deputy head Mariusz Machajewski told
daily Parkiet.
PKN, state-controlled like Lotos and leading the market with
1,758 stations in the country, is "observing the oil market
situation, with a view to potential takeover possibilities," the
daily quoted PKN's spokeswoman Beata Karpinska.
PKN, the country's top refiner, said in July it was
considering buying the chain of Polish fuel stations.
Neste's network, valued by analysts at 200 million zlotys
($63.28 million), would help Lotos, which has 368 stations in
the country, move ahead of Royal Dutch Shell and BP
into the No.2 spot in the domestic market.