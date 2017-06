WARSAW May 8 Polish refiner Lotos posted a smaller-than-expected annual decline in its first-quarter net earnings on Tuesday, boosted by results in the upstream segment.

The state-controlled company said it earned a net 597 million zlotys ($186 million), more than a third higher than analysts' expectations of 437 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.2098 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by John Mair)