WARSAW, July 11 North Sea oil platform Yme, which is partly owned by Poland's second-largest refiner Lotos , was evacuated, according to information received by Lotos, its spokesman Marcin Zachowicz said on Wednesday.

Zachowicz added Lotos awaited further information from the platform's operator Talisman Energy.

Lotos shares were down almost 5 percent on the day, compared with the fall of the large-cap WIG 20 index of 0.5 percent.