CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
WARSAW Nov 14 Polish treasury extended the deadline for placing binding bids for the controlling stake in the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos until December 20, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Media reported Russia's TNK BP and Gazpromneft were interested in the government's 53-percent stake, with Hungarian MOL's chief executive quoted as saying the refiner was examining placing a bid.
Poland expected to pick a buyer for its controlling stake in Lotos by early 2012. The government's 53 percent stake in the Gdansk-based refiner is worth around 1.92 billion zlotys ($596 million) at market prices. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.