SEOUL, March 2 Cyber attacks from China on
Thursday crashed the website of South Korea's Lotte Duty Free,
part of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, a company official said.
The website has been down since 12:00 p.m. (0300 GMT) due to
distributed denial-of-service cyber attacks on its server, the
official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as the matter was
sensitive.
The alleged attacks come after an affiliate company in Lotte
Group approved a land swap that will enable South Korea to
deploy a U.S. missile defence system, despite strong Chinese
objections.
