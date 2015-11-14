SEOUL Nov 14 Lotte Duty Free, world's third
largest duty free store operator, lost a duty free store licence
in downtown Seoul to a rival bidder on Saturday.
Doosan Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd
won the license previously held by Lotte and another license
previously operated by SK Networks, South Korea's
customs agency Korea Customs Service said in a statement.
The store, Lotte Duty Free's relocated store in Lotte World
Tower & Mall complex, the country's tallest skyscraper, is
popular with tourists visiting Korea from China and elsewhere.
It reported some 482 billion won ($412.06 million) in sales in
2014, as the third-largest duty free store in downtown Seoul.
Lotte Duty Free reported about 4.2 trillion won in sales in
2014, according to a spokesman.
Lotte Duty Free is a part of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, an
ownership company in South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate
Lotte Group which is preparing for an initial public offering.
A Lotte spokesman, a Shinsegae spokesman and a Doosan
spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 1,169.7300 won]
(Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)