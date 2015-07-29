(Corrects founder's age in second paragraph)
* Founder sacked as co-CEO of key holding firm
* Younger son became co-CEO of Lotte Hldg this month
* Both sons hold similar stakes in Lotte Shopping
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, July 29 A battle among Lotte Group
founding family members over control of the conglomerate's de
facto holding company sent shares in group firms soaring on
Wednesday as investors bet the founder's sons would seek to
boost their stakes.
The board of Lotte Holdings, the de-facto holding company of
the South Korean group, sacked 92-year-old founder Shin Kyuk-ho
on Tuesday from his position as co-CEO after he tried to dismiss
six members of the board, including his son Shin Dong-bin.
Shin Dong-bin had become co-CEO of Japan-based unlisted
Lotte Holdings this month. His older brother Shin Dong-joo was
dismissed as a director at the company and from various other
positions in other Lotte Japan units between December and
January.
Retailer Lotte Shopping Co Ltd was up 5 percent
on Wednesday after earlier soaring as much as 13.1 percent to a
two-month high. Shin Dong-bin and Shin Dong-joo owned 13.46
percent and 13.45 percent stakes respectively in Lotte Shopping
as of end-March.
Shares in Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd also climbed
7.6 percent.
"Share prices are going up as some investors are hoping that
the family members might increase their stakes in key companies
to compete for control," said Kim Jang-won, an analyst at IBK
Securities.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)