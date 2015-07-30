SEOUL, July 30 South Korea's Lotte Group
described group founder Shin Kyuk-ho as "aged" and "having
difficulties in judgment" as Lotte Group founding family members
clashed this week for control of the conglomerate's holding
company.
"Former vice chairman Shin Dong-joo and some family members
had arbitrarily taken the general chairman (founder) who is aged
and having difficulties in movement and judgment, and induced
verbal dismissals," Lotte Group of Korea said in a statement.
Shin Dong-joo, the founder's elder son who is battling with
his younger brother for control of the holding company, said in
an interview with the Nikkei business daily that his father had
no problems in making management decisions.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)