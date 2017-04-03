SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's Lotte Group will
continue to invest in its China business despite rising
diplomatic tensions over the deployment of a U.S. missile
defence system, a high-ranking Lotte executive said on Monday.
Hwang Kag-gyu, head of Lotte Corporate Innovation Office,
also told reporters that the initial public offering of Hotel
Lotte will depend on its key duty-free business recovering from
"THAAD effect".
Chinese authorities last month closed dozens of Lotte retail
stores following inspections, ramping up pressure on the
conglomerate after it agreed to provide land for the deployment
of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile
system outside Seoul in response to North Korea's missile
threat.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)