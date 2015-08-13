SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd is expected to have a market capitalisation of around 10 trillion won ($8.5 billion) when it lists, a Lotte Group spokesman said on Thursday.

Lotte Group made the estimate in a document submitted to South Korean government agencies before its chairman, Shin Dong-bin, announced on Tuesday that the unit would list as quickly as possible to simplify ownership structures, the spokesman said.

Shin and his brother, Shin Dong-joo, have been mired in public mudslinging over who should succeed their father, 92-year-old company founder Shin Kyuk-ho.

The Lotte Group's owner family and Japan-based Lotte Holdings, a key holding company, control Lotte's South Korean units through Hotel Lotte.

Analysts have estimated Hotel Lotte's market valuation at as much as 20 trillion won, citing healthy earnings growth.

Retailer Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, with a market capitalisation of around 7.9 trillion won, is currently Lotte Group's largest listed unit. ($1 = 1,175.2000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)