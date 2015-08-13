SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd
is expected to have a market capitalisation of around
10 trillion won ($8.5 billion) when it lists, a Lotte Group
spokesman said on Thursday.
Lotte Group made the estimate in a document submitted to
South Korean government agencies before its chairman, Shin
Dong-bin, announced on Tuesday that the unit would list as
quickly as possible to simplify ownership structures, the
spokesman said.
Shin and his brother, Shin Dong-joo, have been mired in
public mudslinging over who should succeed their father,
92-year-old company founder Shin Kyuk-ho.
The Lotte Group's owner family and Japan-based Lotte
Holdings, a key holding company, control Lotte's South Korean
units through Hotel Lotte.
Analysts have estimated Hotel Lotte's market valuation at as
much as 20 trillion won, citing healthy earnings growth.
Retailer Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, with a market
capitalisation of around 7.9 trillion won, is currently Lotte
Group's largest listed unit.
($1 = 1,175.2000 won)
