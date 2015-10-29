* Lotte to buy stake in assets including Samsung Fine
Chemicals -paper
* Samsung SDI says in talks with Lotte Chemical
* Samsung Group has been exiting non-core businesses
SEOUL, Oct 29 South Korean conglomerate Lotte
Group will acquire Samsung Group's chemical businesses
for more than 3 trillion won ($2.63 billion), Korea Economic
Daily reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
The newspaper said Lotte Group affiliate Lotte Chemical Corp
will acquire various assets, including a 31 percent
stake in Samsung Fine Chemicals and 90 percent of
Samsung SDI Co Ltd's chemicals business.
Samsung SDI said it is in talks with Lotte Chemical for a
potential sale of its chemical business without disclosing
further details. Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest
conglomerate, declined to comment, while Lotte Chemical and
Samsung Group did not immediately comment.
Samsung Fine Chemicals could not be reached for comment.
Samsung Group has been exiting non-core businesses since
last year, when the company said it would sell stakes in four
affiliates in the defense and chemical sectors to Hanwha Group,
another local conglomerate.
Other affiliates such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd are
getting out of businesses with dim growth outlook, as well.
($1 = 1,141.9900 won)
