SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea's Lotte Group said in
a statement on Monday that prosecutors have requested an arrest
warrant for its chairman Shin Dong-bin, the latest twist in a
sweeping criminal probe into the country's fifth-largest
conglomerate.
A prosecution source with direct knowledge of the matter
said the warrant has been sought as part of an investigation
into suspected embezzlement and breach of trust. The person
declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to
media.
Lotte Group didn't comment in its statement on why the
arrest warrant was requested, and didn't disclose Shin
Dong-bin's whereabouts. It said in a statement that it will
fully cooperate with the judicial investigation.
A spokesman for Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office
could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)