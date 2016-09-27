SEOUL, Sept 27 A South Korean court will hold a hearing on Sept. 28 to decide on prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant against Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, a judge said on Tuesday, following a criminal probe of the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate.

The court will hear on Wednesday Shin's responses to the submission from prosecutors that they suspect Shin of embezzlement and breach of trust, a Seoul Central District Court judge who acts as court spokesman told Reuters.

There is no fixed time for a ruling, the judge said.

South Korean prosecutors asked the court on Monday to approve an arrest warrant for Shin, 61, following an investigation of the country's fifth-largest family-run business group that became public knowledge in June. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)