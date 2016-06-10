BRIEF-Sharkia National Co for Food Security Q1 profit rises
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
SEOUL, June 10 Seoul prosecution investigators raided Lotte Group headquarters on Friday morning, a group spokesman told Reuters.
The spokesman said some group affiliates were also raided but did not immediately say which.
Prosecutors and investigators from the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.