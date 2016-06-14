BRIEF-Belmond announces acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
SEOUL, June 14 South Korean prosecutors are conducting additional raids on affiliates of family-run conglomerate Lotte Group, including Lotte Chemical Corp and unlisted Lotte Engineering & Construction, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuersday.
A spokeswoman for Lotte E&C told Reuters the firm's office was part of the raids. Lotte Chemical could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON/PARIS, May 22 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it was replacing Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields with James Hackett, the head of the unit developing self-driving cars, in response to investors' growing unease over the U.S. carmaker's stock performance and prospects.