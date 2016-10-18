* Shin Dong-bin, his father and brother to be charged
-Yonhap
* Charges allege embezzlement, breach of trust -Yonhap
* Prosecutors to conclude wide-ranging probe on Weds -source
(Adds background, details of investigation)
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Oct 18 South Korean prosecutors will file
charges on Wednesday against Lotte Group's chairman, Shin
Dong-bin, father and brother alleging they committed offences
such as embezzlement and breach of trust worth hundreds of
millions of dollars at the family-owned conglomerate, wire
service Yonhap reported on Tuesday.
Closing a wide-ranging probe into corruption that has
convulsed Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, prosecutors will
announce the results of their investigation into the
retail-to-chemicals group on Oct. 19, a prosecution source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The person, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised
to speak to the media, declined to comment on whether Shin, 61,
will be indicted.
Shin's father, the 93-year-old Lotte Group founder Shin
Kyuk-ho, and his brother Shin Dong-joo, will also be charged
with offences such as tax evasion and breach of trust, Yonhap
reported.
A Lotte Group spokeswoman declined to comment.
The probe has constricted management at Lotte, a household
name in Korea, since it flared into public in June, derailing
plans for billion-dollar deals and freezing expansion of a group
with assets worth 103 trillion won ($92 billion). It also served
as the backdrop to the apparent suicide of a leading executive
at the group.
Yonhap said on Tuesday that while Shin would be charged with
embezzlement of about 50 billion won and breach of trust
involving about 175 billion won, he would not be arrested.
Last month the Seoul Central District Court turned down
prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for Shin after he
appeared at a court hearing, saying it didn't view detaining the
executive as necessary.
Once indicted, appeals processes could mean Shin potentially
faces trial in court for many months.
A spokesman for the Seoul Central District Prosecutors'
Office could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 1,114.7500 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth
Maxwell)