* Prosecutors also indict two group companies
* Chairman charged with embezzlement, breach of trust
* Lotte to announce governance plan, seek M&A -source
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Oct 19 South Korean prosecutors said on
Wednesday they have indicted 22 current and former officials of
Lotte Group including Chairman Shin Dong-bin, as well as two
entire group companies, concluding a corruption probe at the
country's fifth-largest conglomerate.
The announcement marks the end of an investigation during
which billion-dollar deals involving Lotte collapsed. Business
at the retail-to-chemicals group is now expected to normalise,
though those indicted are likely to undergo months-long trials.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said in a
statement it indicted Shin and other members of Lotte's
owner-family, as well as present and past executives and
employees, plus Lotte Home Shopping and Lotte Engineering &
Construction Co Ltd during the probe which became
public in June.
Prosecutors said they have charged Shin with embezzlement of
about 50.8 billion won ($45.2 million), and breach of trust
involving about 124.9 billion won for perceived involvement in
irregular payments to family members and unlawful support of
group companies.
"We will clearly explain the issues that the prosecution
deems problematic," a Lotte Group spokesman told Reuters.
Shin is the latest chaebol leader - or boss at the
family-run business groups that dominate Asia's fourth-largest
economy - to be charged for corporate crimes. Past cases
involved the heads of Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor Group and SK
Group.
Last month, the Seoul Central District Court turned down
prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for Shin after he
appeared at a court hearing, saying it did not view detention as
necessary.
Though now indicted, Shin has not been detained and, like
all defendants, is presumed innocent unless a court rules
otherwise. That means he can continue running Lotte Group and
its 103 trillion won ($91.64 billion) worth of assets for the
foreseeable future.
His group had been preparing a $4.5 billion initial public
offering (IPO) of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, but shelved the
plan after prosecutors' investigation became public.
The group may not be able to restart the IPO while trials
continue, but it plans to announce measures to improve
governance and also seek mergers and acquisitions, a person with
knowledge of the group's discussions told Reuters on Wednesday.
The person was not authorised to speak with media about
plans before official announcements and so declined to be
identified.
($1 = 1,123.8800 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)