SEOUL Oct 25 South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group on Tuesday said it will restart the initial public offering of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd and establish a holding company structure to simplify its ownership and improve transparency.

Lotte also said it would invest 40 trillion won ($35.17 billion) over the next five years and list other blue-chip affiliates besides Hotel Lotte.

South Korean prosecutors last week said they had indicted 22 current and former officials of Lotte Group at the end of a corruption probe at the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

($1 = 1,137.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; writing by Se Young Lee)