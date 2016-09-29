Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korean prosecutors are considering submitting a second request for an arrest warrant for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, after their first request was rejected by a Seoul court, wire service Yonhap reported on Thursday.
Early on Thursday a Seoul Central District Court judge said the court had rejected an initial request by prosecutors for a warrant to arrest Shin in connection with a wide-ranging corruption investigation.
In its report Yonhap cited a statement by the team investigating Lotte at Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. A spokesman at the prosecutors' office could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.