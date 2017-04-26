New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's Lotte Group is creating a holding company by merging parts of four listed units including retailer flagship Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, the units said in filings on Wednesday.
Lotte Shopping, Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd and Lotte Food Co Ltd said each unit was splitting into two companies each, after which four out of the resulting eight firms will be combined into one holding company.
Lotte Group said in January that the four units were looking at ways that a holding company structure could be utilised, to resolve cross-shareholding issues and increase governance transparency. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.