(Removes hyphen from Himart throughout)

SEOUL Dec 9 South Korea's Lotte Group is planning to buy electronics retailer Himart Co Ltd, according to a local media report on Friday.

Money Today quoted Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin as saying Lotte was making preparations to acquire a majority stake in Himart.

Lotte Group denied the report when contacted by Reuters.

The top three shareholders of Himart, including Eugene Corp , which own a combined 57.6 percent of the company, said last week that they had decided to sell their stakes.

The deal is estimated to be worth nearly 1 trillion won ($883.8 million). ($1 = 1131.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)