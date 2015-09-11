BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 11 Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Friday it picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Merrill Lynch International & Co, Citigroup, and South Korea's Daewoo Securities as lead advisors for its planned initial public offering (IPO)
It also chose Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities to co-advise the listing.
The Lotte Group decided in August to list the unit as quickly as possible as part of efforts to simplify the overall group's ownership structure. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason