SEOUL, May 31 South Korea's Lotte Group said on
Sunday that it had signed a contract to buy the New York Palace
Hotel in Manhattan for $805 million from real estate management
firm Northwood Investors.
Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, an unlisted unit of Lotte Group, will
lead the formation of a new company that will acquire and
operate the Palace, a Lotte Group spokeswoman said.
"Hotel Lotte is a company that has been actively entering
markets abroad. We have continuously been looking for fitting
M&A opportunities and we have found one in New York with
symbolic significance," the spokeswoman said.
The company has been opening and buying hotels in Russia,
Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Guam since 2010. It is also in the
process of building hotels in China and Myanmar.
Hotel Lotte plans to complete the takeover by late August
after getting necessary procedures done, Lotte Group said in a
statement.
Northwood Investors could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Seungyun Oh; Editing by Nick
Macfie)