SEOUL, June 29 South Korean prosecutors will
call in Hotel Lotte director Shin Young-ja for questioning on
July 1 in relation to a bribery probe, news wire service Yonhap
reported on Wednesday citing the prosecutors' office.
Prosecutors earlier this month raided the offices of Hotel
Lotte's duty free division as well as Shin's home to investigate
whether Shin received bribes from local cosmetics company Nature
Republic in exchange for Lotte Duty Free store space, Hotel
Lotte previously said in a filing.
The raids caused a delay to Hotel Lotte's planned initial
public offering before it was indefinitely postponed by a wider
prosecution probe into Lotte Group.
An official authorized to speak with media at the Seoul
Central Prosecutors' Office and a Hotel Lotte spokesman could
not be immediately reached.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)