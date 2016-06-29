SEOUL, June 29 South Korean prosecutors will call in Hotel Lotte director Shin Young-ja for questioning on July 1 in relation to a bribery probe, news wire service Yonhap reported on Wednesday citing the prosecutors' office.

Prosecutors earlier this month raided the offices of Hotel Lotte's duty free division as well as Shin's home to investigate whether Shin received bribes from local cosmetics company Nature Republic in exchange for Lotte Duty Free store space, Hotel Lotte previously said in a filing.

The raids caused a delay to Hotel Lotte's planned initial public offering before it was indefinitely postponed by a wider prosecution probe into Lotte Group.

An official authorized to speak with media at the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office and a Hotel Lotte spokesman could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)