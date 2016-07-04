SEOUL, July 4 South Korean prosecutors
conducting a bribery investigation on Monday requested a
detention warrant for the daughter of the founder of South
Korea's Lotte Group conglomerate, Yonhap News Agency reported,
citing the prosecutors' office.
Prosecutors have been investigating whether Shin Young-ja,
who is also a director of Lotte Group's hotel unit, received
bribes from local cosmetics company Nature Republic in exchange
for Lotte Duty Free store space, Hotel Lotte previously said in
a filing.
An official authorised to speak to the media at the Seoul
Central District Prosecutors' Office could not be immediately
reached.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)