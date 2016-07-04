SEOUL, July 4 South Korean prosecutors conducting a bribery investigation on Monday requested a detention warrant for the daughter of the founder of South Korea's Lotte Group conglomerate, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the prosecutors' office.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether Shin Young-ja, who is also a director of Lotte Group's hotel unit, received bribes from local cosmetics company Nature Republic in exchange for Lotte Duty Free store space, Hotel Lotte previously said in a filing.

An official authorised to speak to the media at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)