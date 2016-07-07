SEOUL, July 7 A South Korean court on Thursday
ordered that the daughter of the founder of South Korea's Lotte
Group conglomerate be detained on charges including breach of
trust and embezzlement, a judge told Reuters.
Prosecutors had applied for a detention warrant earlier this
week for Shin Young-ja, who is also a director of Lotte Group's
hotel unit, said a Seoul Central District Court judge authorised
to speak to media.
Prosecutors allege Shin received bribes of about 3 billion
won ($2.6 million) as requests for preferential treatment for
brands in Lotte Duty Free stores, a prosecution source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this week.
Prosecutors also allege Shin embezzled about 4 billion won
from an unnamed company that she de facto controls, paid out as
salaries for her daughters, the person said, declining to be
identified as the investigation was ongoing.
Hotel Lotte directed questions to Lotte Duty Free. Lotte
Duty Free declined comment.
($1 = 1,155.6900 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)