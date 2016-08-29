(Repeats Monday story with no changes)
* No.2 executive believed to have committed suicide
* Deceased had been due to meet prosecutors in ongoing probe
* Investors apply 'Korea discount' due to governance,
ownership
By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Aug 29 Loyalty has been a driving force
in the success of South Korea's family-run "chaebol"
conglomerates, but it can also shield the failings of its
corporate culture and on Friday was linked to tragedy at the
Lotte Group, the subject of a sweeping criminal probe.
Hours before group vice chairman Lee In-won was to be
questioned by prosecutors, he was found dead in an apparent
suicide, leaving a note hailing his boss as a "great man" and
denying the company operated a slush fund, reportedly one of a
list of prosecutors' suspicions that includes embezzlement, tax
evasion and breach of trust.
A prosecution spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment on Monday, and Lotte Group declined to comment except to
say it was cooperating with prosecutors.
Prosecutors have since June been investigating about a dozen
units at the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate, South Korea's
fifth-largest, but it would not be the first time that Lotte and
similar groups have fallen short of governance standards in
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Many of the family conglomerates that dominate the economy
have been penalised over the years for conduct that is
symptomatic of opaque interlocking ownership structures that can
mask improper behaviour, and the fierce loyalty that can allow
lapses to go unchecked.
"Under a corporate culture where loyalty towards a boss and
an organization is the most important criteria for evaluation, a
sound corporate governance structure cannot survive," said Kim
Sang-jo, a professor of economics at Hansung University.
The attachment of staff and executives to the chaebol is
legendary, typically embodied in a career-long service of
gruelling hours.
It could explain why the penultimate act of the 69-year-old
Lee was to defend his chairman Shin Dong-bin and the company he
served for 43 years.
And why, at the start of the probe, investigators discovered
that Lotte employees had, apparently on their own initiative,
begun deleting computer files, several people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
CULTURAL LEGACY
While many chaebol have taken steps to improve governance,
South Korea has a long way to go to reform a corporate system
that is a legacy of the country's decades of breakneck economic
growth after the 1950-53 Korean war, investors and analysts say.
The complex cross-shareholdings they developed are a big
part of the problem and were evident in an earlier run-in Lotte
had with authorities four years ago, when one of the same units
now being probed was fined for "unfair support" of an affiliate.
Lotte Group has since slashed the number of
cross-shareholdings from a staggering 95,033 in April 2014 to 67
at the end of 2015, but that is still more than any other
chaebol, according to South Korea's Fair Trade Commission.
Lee Kyung-mook, a professor at Seoul National University who
with the deceased Lee co-headed a Lotte committee set up last
year to improve its culture, said Lotte, like most chaebol, was
hierarchical and less efficient than it could be.
"Lotte Group, which is more focused on domestic business
than Samsung, has been a little bit late to transforming its
corporate culture and bringing it to the global level," said
Lee, who has written a book on the Samsung Group, the country's
biggest conglomerate.
Shares in Korean chaebol still trade more cheaply than
similar companies in the developed world on concerns about
opaque ownership structures and weak governance, investors say.
But changing the culture is much harder than changing formal
structures, especially in a country where transgressions have
been both common and sometimes treated relatively lightly.
Over the years, the heads of the Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK
and Hanwha chaebol have been convicted of crimes but received
suspended sentences and, later, presidential pardons.
As recently as this month, the ailing chairman of the CJ
Group, the country's 15th-largest chaebol, was granted a
presidential pardon after being sentenced last year to two and a
half years in jail for tax evasion and embezzlement.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Will Waterman)