Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
SEOUL, July 3 Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin said on Sunday he will cooperate fully with a probe by South Korean prosecutors into alleged wrongdoing by Lotte's owner family members and executives.
"I will try to cooperate faithfully," Shin told reporters at Gimpo airport in Seoul, when asked about the probe that involved the raids by prosecutors at Lotte Group's headquarters and more than 10 affiliates' offices starting June 10.
The first wave of raids on multiple Lotte Group firms including Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, caused the hotel unit to indefinitely postpone an IPO worth up to $4.5 billion in June.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.