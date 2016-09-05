SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korean prosecutors summoned Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho for questioning on Wednesday as part of a sweeping criminal probe against the confectionery-to-chemicals conglomerate, Yonhap news agency reported.

Prosecutors have told Shin, 93, to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Yonhap said. Lotte Group and prosecutors could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)