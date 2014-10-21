Oct 21 Lotto24 AG

* Says cash capital increase at 20 pct premium

* Says has increased its share capital by 1,996,271 euros from 19,962,720 euros to 21,958,991 euros

* Says will receive gross proceeds from capital increase of 5.99 million euros

* Says 1,996,271 new, registered, no-par value shares were placed at a price of 3.00 euros per new share