Oct 14 Lotto24 AG

* Reports 84,000 new customers in Q3 2014

* Says achieved billings of 20.7 million euros (prior year: 9.0 million euros) and revenues of about 1.9 million euros(prior year: 0.8 million euros) in Q3 2014, according to preliminary figures

* Expects strong year-on-year increase - of up to three times prior-year figure - in billings and revenues for FY 2014, depending on jackpot situation

* Says as revenues are still comparatively low and marketing expenditure has been increased strongly, losses for FY expected to be higher than in 2013 with regard to both EBIT and net profit Source text: bit.ly/1o8xxrp Further company coverage: