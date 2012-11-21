MILAN Nov 21 Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday its board had approved the launch of a senior unsecured bond for up to 500 million euros ($640.95 million).

The non-convertible bond, which must be launched before June 30 next year, will be sold to institutional investors, the company said in a statement.

The bond will be used to refinance existing debt and help fund business, it said.

($1 = 0.7801 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)