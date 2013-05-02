ROME May 2 Italy's Lottomatica said it
would invest in Greek betting company OPAP by taking a
minority stake in the investment fund which bought the 33
percent Athens sold as part of an international bailout.
The Italian gaming company, which was picked by OPAP in July
2012 to provide technological support for its expansion into
online betting, said its investment in Emma Delta was strategic.
"Lottomatica Group will act as an industrial partner and it
aims to contribute with its know-how and its international
experience in technology, management and the launch of new
products," a Lottomatica spokesman told Reuters.
He did not disclose the size of the stake in the Greek-Czech
investment fund, which emerged as the sole bidder after
better-known candidates dropped out before final bidding last
month.
Emma Delta will pay 652 million euros for 33 percent of OPAP
plus management rights in the company, Greek privatisation
agency HRADF said on Wednesday. The sale is expected to be
finalised by the end of this year.
OPAP, which has monopoly rights for sports betting until
2020 and lottery operating rights until 2030, is the first of
the privatisation deals required under an international bailout.
Emma Delta is controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, who
specialises in emerging markets, and George Melisanidis, the son
of well-known Greek shipping tycoon Dimitris Melisanidis.
