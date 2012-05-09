MILAN May 9 Italian lottery operator
Lottomatica said on Wednesday its first-quarter net
profit more than doubled to 58 million euros ($75 million),
driven by higher sales at its GTECH U.S. unit and by strong
performance for its entertainment and interactive products in
Italy.
The company said it was confident in reaching its 2012
targets. It previously guided to full-year core earnings rising
to more than 1 billion euros from 970 million euros the year
before, when they rose 19.5 percent.
One of the world's biggest lottery operators with a market
value of more than 4 billion euros, Lottomatica is one of
Italy's few blue-chip groups to have raised its full-year
targets last year, as the booming Italian gaming industry defies
the economic gloom.