MILAN, July 16 Italian gaming company
Lottomatica has signed a 10-year contract through its
subsidiary GTech to supply technology and support services to
Argentinian lottery provider Grupo Slots, Lottomatica said in a
statement on Monday.
The contract between GTech, which already provides hardware
and services to lottery outlets in Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Entre
Rios and San Luis, and the Argentinian group will run to October
2021.
As part of the agreement GTech will supply hardware and
software needed to operate the central lottery system in the
province of San Luis as well as the online lottery terminals.
The deal could be extended by 10 years, subject to approval
by the Argentinian government's regulatory body for lottery
operations, the statement said.
Lottomatica's shares were down 0.7 percent by 1530 on Monday
against a weaker index, the Italian bourse, which
dropped 0.5 percent.
In 2011, Lottomatica Group had 3 billion euros ($3.67
billion) in revenues and 8,000 employees in more than 60
countries.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Philip Baillie; Editing by
Stephen Powell)