* Does not expect to deploy capital in Greece

* Q2 net profit up 38 pct, beats forecasts

* Confirms full-year guidance

MILAN, July 26 Italian gaming group Lottomatica is not concerned about Greece's possible exit from the single euro zone currency as it presses ahead with plans to provide Greek peer OPAP with service support for its operations.

Lottomatica said sales in the second quarter grew by 6 percent to 742.7 million euros ($913.52 million), underpinned by strong growth at its U.S. subsidiary GTECH, which helped offset a fall in sales in Italy.

The company, which also confirmed its guidance for the full year, posted a 38 percent rise in net profits in the quarter to 63.8 million euros, beating analysts' expectations.

Earlier in July, OPAP -- Europe's biggest listed betting company -- said it had picked Lottomatica unit G2 as its IT provider for expanding into online betting, a business it sees as a key driver of growth.

In a conference call with analysts on Thursday, Lottomatica Chief Executive Marco Sala said an eventual reintroduction of the drachma in Greece would not worry him as it would not have to provide financial support.

"We believe we have not been asked to deploy capital there," Sala said.

Lottomatica, which manages the Italian lottery business, is the world's leading operator of online lottery systems.

Most of the group's revenues are generated in Italy, but a growing share is coming from U.S. and non-Italian markets as it moves to diversify its revenue sources.

"The diversification of our product portfolio and the geographical areas we operate in have provided good support to the group despite the economic situation certain states are in," Sala said.

Lottomatica shares, which have risen over 35 percent since the start of the year, closed up 4.8 percent at 15.9 euros.