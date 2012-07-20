MILAN, July 20 Italian gaming group Lottomatica
has signed a deal to extend its contract with the South
Dakota lottery through its subsidiary GTECH by five years, the
group said on Friday.
Lottomatica will continue to provide services and products
to the group that will run until 2019.
"Since GTECH became the online lottery vendor in South
Dakota in 2009, online sales have grown approximately 35
percent," said GTECH president and chief executive Jaymin B.
Patel.
GTECH currently provides the South Dakota lottery with
terminals, advertising displays and an IP communications
network.
