MILAN, June 25 Lottomatica has signed a
deal with U.S. group Western Union, the world's largest
payment transfer company, to allow customers to make
international payments from the Italian gaming company's betting
terminals.
The deal means the 30,000 Lotto stores across Italy can now
make payments through the Western Union money transfer system to
500,000 locations in 200 countries, Lottomatica said on Monday.
Lottomatica shares were down 2.2 percent at 1100 GMT, with
the broader market down 2.7 percent.
New York-listed Western Union is a world leader in
international payment systems, which made 226 million
transactions worldwide in 2011 of a total of $86 billion in
capital as well as 425 million commercial payments.