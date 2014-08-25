Aug 25 Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Consolidated turnover of the Lotus Bakeries Group in H1 grew by 5 percent to 167.8 mln euros

* H1 recurring operating result increased by 16.9 percent to 3.2 million euros; net result up 19.4 percent compared to 2013 to 16.1 million euros

* Extensive focus on the most important specialties will be pursued as well as the further internationalization of original caramelized biscuits