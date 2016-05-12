BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Lotus Health Industry Holding Group :
* Says it to use 8 million yuan to set up an agriculture subsidiary with an individaul
* Says it to hold 80 percent stake in the new subsidiary
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.