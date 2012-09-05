By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The bright red soles on French
footwear designer Christian Louboutin's high-heeled shoes are so
distinctive they deserve trademark protection, a U.S. appeals
court has ruled.
A three judge panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York reversed on Wednesday a lower court's finding that a
single color could not be trademarked in the fashion industry.
Paris-based Louboutin, whose pumps have graced many famous
feet, sued rival Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) in April 2011 in
Manhattan federal court over what he claimed is his signature
use of lacquered red on shoe soles.
In August 2011, Manhattan federal judge Victor Marrero
denied Louboutin's request for a preliminary injunction that
would have prevented YSL from selling pumps with red soles.
But in Wednesday's ruling, the appeals court panel said
Louboutin's long-standing use of the red sole was "a distinctive
symbol that qualifies for trademark protection."
However, Judges Chester Straub, Jose Cabranes and Debra Ann
Livingston limited Louboutin's trademark to shoes where the sole
stands out in contrast to the rest of the pump. The finding
would allow YSL to produce a monochrome red shoe with a red
sole, the opinion said.
Harley Lewin, a lawyer for Louboutin, said he was pleased by
the opinion, but declined further comment until he had reviewed
the finding with his client.
YSL representatives did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. YSL is part of French fashion company PPR SA
The opinion based its reasoning on a 1995 U.S. Supreme Court
decision Qualitex Co. v. Jacobson Products Co. and on the Lanham
Act, which governs trademark law.
The Qualitex decision left open the possibility of defending
a single color trademark on the grounds that its use, under
certain circumstances, is uniquely associated with a brand, the
appeals court said.
YSL has argued that Louboutin's red sole trademark was
obtained fraudulently and is seeking to cancel it.
The case is Christian Louboutin et al v. Yves Saint Laurent
America, Inc., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3303.