* Appeals court: single color can be trademarked in fashion
* Limits trademark to shoes where the sole is in contrast
* Ruling would allow YSL's monochrome red shoe
* Both sides claim victory
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The bright red soles on French
footwear designer Christian Louboutin's high-heeled shoes are so
distinctive they deserve trademark protection, a U.S. appeals
court has ruled.
A three judge panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York reversed on Wednesday a lower court's finding that a
single color could not be trademarked in the fashion industry.
Paris-based Louboutin, whose pumps have graced many famous
feet, sued rival Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) in April 2011 in
Manhattan federal court over what he claimed is his signature
use of lacquered red on shoe soles.
In August 2011, Manhattan federal judge Victor Marrero
denied Louboutin's request for a preliminary injunction that
would have prevented YSL from selling pumps with red soles.
But in Wednesday's ruling, the appeals court panel said
Louboutin's long-standing use of the red sole was "a distinctive
symbol that qualifies for trademark protection."
However, Judges Chester Straub, Jose Cabranes and Debra Ann
Livingston limited Louboutin's trademark to shoes where the sole
stands out in contrast to the rest of the pump. The finding
would allow YSL to produce a monochrome red shoe with a red
sole, the opinion said.
David Bernstein, a lawyer for YSL, called the opinion a
victory for the label, which is part of French fashion company
PPR SA.
"The Court has conclusively ruled that YSL's monochromatic
red shoes do not infringe any trademark rights of Louboutin,
which guarantees that YSL can continue to make monochromatic
shoes in a wide variety of colors, including red," Bernstein
said in a statement.
For its part, Louboutin also called the ruling a win.
Thanks to the ruling, Louboutin "will be able to protect a
life's work as the same is embodied in the red sole found on his
women's luxury shoes," said Louboutin lawyer Harley Lewin.
The opinion based its reasoning on a 1995 U.S. Supreme Court
decision Qualitex Co. v. Jacobson Products Co. and on the Lanham
Act, which governs trademark law.
The Qualitex decision left open the possibility of defending
a single color trademark on the grounds that its use, under
certain circumstances, is uniquely associated with a brand, the
appeals court said.
YSL has argued that Louboutin's red sole trademark was
obtained fraudulently and sued its rival to cancel it. YSL also
has other counter claims pending against Louboutin as part of
this case.
Since shortly after Louboutin founded his first boutique in
1991 in Paris, his lawsuit said, all his shoes have had
red-lacquered soles. They can fetch more than $1,000 a pair.
The case is Christian Louboutin et al v. Yves Saint Laurent
America, Inc., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3303.