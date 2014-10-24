(Updates with fire being extinguished, details on plant)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 24 An explosion and fire
on Friday morning rocked Louis Dreyfus Commodities'
canola-crushing plant at Yorkton, Saskatchewan, but the fire was
later extinguished, a city official said.
The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m. central time (1430
GMT) and firefighters put it out later in the morning, City of
Yorkton spokesman Roy Lanaway said.
Brant Randles, president of the company, said in an email to
Reuters that there were no injuries and the explosion occurred
in an area that stores canola meal pellets. The extent of damage
was unclear, he said.
The company is the Canadian unit of its namesake global
grain trader.
The plant is one of two in the area; the other is owned by
Richardson International. It has the capacity to crush 850,000
tonnes of canola a year, according to a Louis Dreyfus website.
It produces oil for vegetable oil markets and meal, which is
mainly used to feed livestock.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)