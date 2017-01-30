LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus revived plans to raise debt on Monday in the hope of securing better funding costs, after volatile market conditions halted its proposed financing efforts last year.

The unrated borrower started an investor call at 10.30am today for an expected 300m five-year senior bond via BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and HSBC, the same set of banks as its last attempt.

Soaring funding costs and a challenging market backdrop soured the firm's hopes of raising a bond in November 2016, forcing it to shelve its trade.

"They tried to do the deal last year but the market was so volatile, so they thought that with an improved backdrop and better tone, now was the right time to bring back the deal," a lead banker said.

The company is struggling with ample supply of commodities, lower market prices and slower economic growth. Investors' concerns last time around centred on the company's struggling operating profits and deteriorating leverage.

The deal was originally mandated in November 2 2016 and marketed as a five to six-year tenor. Investor feedback for a five-year trade came in the mid to high 4% range.

One investor at the time said that the deal would have to be marketed with a 5% yield price to raise his interest.

However, the company's secondary bond levels have improved since it last met investors, on generally improving market conditions and new-year momentum, bankers said.

Louis Dreyfus' 4% April 2020 bond was bid at a yield of 2.832% on Monday morning, from 4.1% in late November, according to Tradeweb.

"There's no change, in my view, on the credit and it will be a function of relative value which wasn't compelling last time around," said one investor, who dialled into Monday's call.

"Although the sector has continued to rally since then, so the all in cost of financing should be lower for the company."

The banker said that as Louis Dreyfus is a privately-held commodities company without a credit rating, the trade "is not for everyone".

"But there is a new CFO which will hopefully give investors a roadmap for the future," he added.

The commodity trader, controlled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus through the Akira family trust set up by her late husband Robert, appointed a new CFO in December.

Armand Lumens, previously at Royal Dutch Shell, became the latest in a series of leadership changes. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)