(Adds investor and banker comments, expected timing)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus will test investor appetite for riskier debt this week, after its previous plans were thwarted by torrid market conditions and soaring funding costs.

The unrated borrower is expected to issue a 300m five-year deal as soon as tomorrow, a lead banker said, following an investor call on Monday via BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and HSBC.

Soaring funding costs and a challenging backdrop soured the firm's hopes of selling a bond last year, forcing it to shelve a trade in November.

One investor expects the deal to price around 4%, based on the company's existing bonds and CDS.

That would be a marked improvement from the feedback of mid to high 4% that investors gave to lead banks last year. Then, one account expected it to price with an even higher yield of 5%.

"They should achieve a better cost of funding this time around, but they have to be careful not to push pricing too far. It would be really detrimental to have to pull two deals," one investor looking at the deal said.

"Their secondaries have improved a lot now, whereas before their bonds were offered only. But that said, it's a tricky credit and not many accounts can even consider it. I suspect high yield accounts won't look at it."

Its 4% Apr 2020s were bid at 2.83% on Monday morning, having been quoted at 4.1% in late November, according to Tradeweb.

The company is struggling with ample supply of commodities, lower prices and slower economic growth. Investor concerns last time around centred on struggling operating profits and deteriorating leverage.

"Louis Dreyfus is a privately-held commodities company without a credit rating, so the trade is not for everyone," a banker on the deal said.

"But there is a new CFO which will hopefully give investors a roadmap for the future," he added.

The commodity trader, controlled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus through the Akira family trust set up by her late husband Robert, appointed a new CFO in December.

Armand Lumens, previously at Royal Dutch Shell, became the latest in a series of leadership changes. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)